Saturday, January 13, 2024
NCS decorates 47 newly promoted officers in Ogun

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command on Saturday decorated 47 newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

Controller, NCS, Mr Ahmadu Shuaibu, said this while decorating the newly promoted officers in Idiroko, Ogun.

Shuaibu, represented by the Deputy Comptroller, Administration, (NCS), Mr Charles Ogunesan, charged those promoted officers to be disciplined and expect higher responsibilities and more challenges ahead.

He implored the newly promoted officers to embrace uniqueness in their approach to various aspects such as dressing, communication, and performance.

Shuaibu said that their promotions were a privilege, considering the competitive promotion examination.

“You have to live up to expectations because to whom much is given, much is expected.” he said.

Shuaibu emphasised the need for the promoted officers to live up to the expectations placed upon them as well as to be exemplary ambassadors of the service.

In response, Mr Hammed Oloyede, speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment by the NCS.

Oloyede also appreciated the Board of NCS for deeming them worthy of the promotion.

He affirmed their commitment to redoubling efforts in fulfilling their responsibilities and living up to the expectations associated with their new ranks. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

