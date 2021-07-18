NCS confirms 3 personnel, soldier injured in attack by smugglers  

July 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Three officers of the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), and a soldier were injured in an attack by smugglers Igbo Ora area of Ibarapa Local , Oyo State on Friday.

Mr Usman Yahaya, the Acting Controller of the Unit, confirmed the incident via a statement signed by Theophilus Duniya, Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A.

The statement quoted Yahaya as saying that the attack took place about 8:00 p.m.

“The injured NCS officers, who are operatives of Zone A, Federal Operations Unit, sighted eight trucks carrying smuggled foreign parboiled rice.

“The drivers and armed passengers of the trucks quickly launched an attack on the officers.

“One of the attackers was shot and disarmed while the others retreated with their smuggled wares,” he said.

He said that investigation had commenced toward arresting and prosecuting the attackers, while the injured NCS officers and the soldier were receiving treatment.

Yahaya condemned the attack and reiterated the uncompromising resolve of the NCS to curb smuggling.

“The unit will never relent or be intimidated by this unwarranted attacks by criminal unlawfully bearing arms and unleashing same on officers on legitimate duties,” he declared.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,