NCS committed to enhancing strategic management for sustainable, successful performance – Comptroller

By Abbas Bamalli

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it is committed to enhancing its operational strategic management for sustainable and successful performances.

The NCS Comptroller, Katsina Area Command, Mr Mohammed Umar, stated this at a one-day seminar in Katsina on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar was organised by the NCS, in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria (ISMN).

The comptroller added that strategic management was a key to sustainable and successful performance of any organisation.

According to him, strategic management is deliberately setting the course for an organisation, and it involves defining its vision, mission and core values.

“These fundamental elements serve as a compass, guiding us towards our ultimate objectives.

“I am acutely aware of the pivotal role that strategic management plays in the success and sustainability of any organisation, be it in the public or private sector.

“Strategic management encompasses the process of analysing our environment, identifying opportunities and mitigating risks.

“Therefore, in a constantly changing world, the ability to adapt to new challenges and leverage emerging opportunities is critical,” he said.

Umar pointed out that the NCS operated in an ever-evolving landscape of international trade, and their strategic planning must be agile and responsive to those changes.

“Furthermore, strategic management reguires us to allocate resources efficiently; this means deploying our personnel and technology effectively to fulfill our mission.

“In a democratic society like Nigeria, transparency, accountability, and the involvement of various stakeholders, including the business community, are essential for the successful implementation of our strategies.

“For the NCS, our mission is to facilitate legitimate trade, protect our borders and generate robust revenue for the government,” Umar said.

The ISMN President, Mr Alex Ndudi, represented by the Registrar, Mr Obitunde Obiyemi, said in today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving global landscape, the role of strategic management had never been more vital.

“We are living in an era marked by unprecedented challenges and opportunities, and our ability to navigate this terrain with foresight, precision and adaptability is paramount to any organisation’s longevity and success.

“It is the art of defining a clear vision, devising actionable strategies, our people, and our processes with a shared purpose that drives us towards sustainable and successful performance.

“As leaders, practitioners, para-militaries and scholars in the field of strategic management, we are entrusted with the responsibility of charting the course for our organisations and, by extension, our nation’s prosperity.

“The decisions we make, the strategies we implement, and the way we adapt to change will shape the future,” according to him.

He expressed the hope that the knowledge exchanged during the seminar would not only inspire the participants, but also equip them with the tools to enhance their strategic acumen. (NAN)

