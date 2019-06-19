NCS collects N1.4 bn revenue in Niger within 5 months

The Niger Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it collected N1.4 billion as revenue between January and May this year.

Mr Yusuf Abba-Kassim, NCS comptroller in charge of Niger, Kwara and Kogi commands said on Wednesday in Minna that the amount represented 40.2 per cent of the N3.05 billion targeted for the year.

He said that the collectiin was a massive improvement when compared with the N534 million collected within the same period last year.

“What we have is more than 100 per cent improvement; the difference is N 603 million”, he noted.

Abba-Kassim said that 2,162 bags of rice with a duty paid value of N39 million, and 17 vehicles with duty paid value of N10 million were seized within the period.

He expressed confidence that the Area Command would meet its projected revenue target for the year, and explained that measures were being put in place to step up

security at border posts to curtail illegal trades and prevent contraband from entering the country.

He warned smugglers and their accomplices to steer clear of the command, adding that the personnel were keeping vigil to ensure that

arms, rice and cars were not smuggled in through land borders.

The NCS official solicited the support of stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders in mobilising residents to volunteer information that would aid in apprehending those involved in illegal trades. ( NAN)

