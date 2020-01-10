NCS Area II Command at Onne Port generates ₦107.3bn

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command at Onne Port, on Friday said that it generated N107.3 billion as revenue in 2019.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Galadima Saidu, said this in a statement released to newsmen by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ifeoma Ojekwu.

The command said that it surpassed its revenue target for the period under review by 112 per cent.

“The NCS Area II Command, Onne Port in Rivers, generated total revenue of ₦107.3 billion from duty paid on imported goods in 2019.

“It surpassed the annual target of ₦95.7 billion for last year by ₦11.6 billion.

“In comparing the revenue generated between Year 2018 with Year 2019; it realised the sum of N94 billion in Year 2018.

“This shows 14 per cent increase in revenue generated in Year 2019 as against Year 2018.

“On export, a total of 255,407 metric tonnes of goods with a total Free On Board (FOB) value of 78,402,057 dollars which is equivalent to ₦28,420,745,662.5 at ₦362.50 to a dollar was processed through the area last year.

“Also, 24 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦1.2 billion were recorded in the area of anti-smuggling,” he said.

Saidu said that the seizures include 99 containers comprising vegetable oil, detergents, bags of foreign rice, scrap metals, corrugated aluminum sheets, furniture, tin tomatoes (tomato paste), insect repellant/killer, bales of fabrics and wax materials.

He said that the seizures were made due to wrong documentation, false declarations, wrong classifications, concealments and non provision of end-user certificates for the imported machetes.

He added that preliminary investigations carried out by the Service revealed that the primary motive for smuggling the items was to evade paying the correct duties.

Saidu condemned the continued menace of smuggling across the ports and borders,

He advised those involved in such unpatriotic behaviour to desist from it, and warned that the command would not spare them and would intensify efforts in locating them.

He also urged genuine business men to continue being law abiding.

He said that they should run their businesses with utmost compliance with the law as a way to build trust and integrity in their dealings.

Saidu also expressed appreciation to the Comptroller–General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.) and his management team for their consistent encouragement and support.

He reassured him of the command’s continued resilience and diligence in duty.

“ The Year 2019 has come and gone. I want to commend everyone for their efforts in revenue collection, trade facilitation and anti-smuggling.

“We can do better in the New Year than we did last year by being more vigilant against these unlawful acts.

“Those involved in trade-related malpractices will be looking for ways to beat the system.

“But, we have deployed our trainings to productivity through diligent profiling, uncompromising examination, improved trade facilitation, strategised intelligence and tact exhibition for this Year 2020 and beyond,” he said.

He gave a breakdown of seizures made in 2019 as: 15,317 jerry-cans of 25-litres of vegetable oil, with DPV of ₦110,211,278.00; 20 x 20 ft containers loaded with tin-tomatoes paste with DPV of ₦272,261,026.00; 13,306 cartons of Eva complexion soap (detergent) with DPV of ₦125,966,675.00.

Others are: 1 x 20 ft container comprising 715 bales of fabric and textile (wax materials) with DPV of N25,433,278.46; 1x 40 ft container loaded with scrap metal of various sizes and types worth ₦5,386,979.00; 4 x 20 ft containers loaded with 160 logs of hardwood with DPV of ₦19,342,838.00.

Also included are :I x 40 ft container loaded with 1,014 cartons of machetes, 1,300 sacks of shovel, 100 cartons of sickle, and 172 packs of digger with DPV of ₦52,463,008.00.

Also seized are: 4,566 bags of 50kg parboiled rice worth ₦57,471,308.61 and 540 bundles of corrugated aluminum sheets with DPV of ₦561,753,188.00 and others. (NAN)