NCRIB honours Head of Service, others at 60th anniversary awards night

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) on Wednesday honoured some Nigerians and professionals with various awards for their contributions to the growth of the insurance industry.

The awards were presented at the NCRIB’s Grand Ball and Night of Honours, sponsored by Zenith Insurance, to celebrate the grand finale of the 60th Anniversary of the Council, which started early 2022.

Recipients of the awards included: Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation and Hon. Darlington Nwokocha, Chairman, National Assembly House Committee on Insurance And Actuarial Matters who bagged received the Sterling Recognition award.

A Life Time Achievement award was presented to Mr Olabode Ogunlana, Doyen of Insurance/Founder, Scib Nigeria.

Hon. Lanre Laoshe, insurance practitioner and broker, Dr Rabiu Olowo, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance and Mr David Akubo, also an insurance broker, also received outstanding service awards.

Mr Sola Olabode, insurance broker, Mr Usohu Isegen, Group General Manager, Group Risk Management and Insurance Division, NNPC Ltd., and Chief Eugene Okwor, pioneer commissioner for insurance, also bagged an outstanding service awards.

Mr Sarafa Ishola, Nigerian High Commissioner to UK and Mr Steve White, Chief Executive of British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), received International Support awards.

All 20 past presidents of the council were presented outstanding leadership awards; Mr Sola Solarin got the pioneer staff award while other staff of NCRIB who had worked for above 10 years received Long Service awards.

In his welcome address, Barr. Rotimi Edu, President, NCRIB, said the personalities were given the awards for their exemplary contributions towards the growth and overall progress of the insurance industry.

“Today’s celebration is significant, because it is two events rolled into one; as some personalities would be awarded for their exemplary contributions towards the growth and overall progress of the insurance industry.

“We are also paying tributes to our founding fathers who saw the need to establish a platform for collaboration between then few insurance operators, post independence, apparently to take advantage of the fledgling economy of the nation.

“With their stoic commitment to achieve purpose, what was metaphorically a seed 60 years ago has been nurtured to a strong oak tree, under which shadows many are nesting and having expression today.

“The only justice we could do to the memory of these admirable leaders and founders is to keep the touch aflame and live to their desire to see a highly ethical and professional broking institution,” Edu said.

He explained that the celebration of the council’s 60th anniversary since the beginning of 2022 was laced with different activities and events aimed at creating more awareness for the industry.

He commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his support towards the insurance industry, noting that his exemplary leadership that had projected the state to be among the league of Super Mega Cities was worthy of commendation.

The NCRIB’s president appreciated Yemi-Esan as her brokers-friendly disposition since she assumed office was legendary.

Edu appreciated the individuals and professionals who had been complementary to the course of the council.

In her goodwill message, Yemi-Esan congratulated NCRIB on its 60th anniversary, adding that being together for 60 years was a pointer that the council would be stronger and better in the next 40 years when it turned 100 years.

She lauded the brokers for rising to the occasion of meeting the new guidelines of operation set by the head of service for them, rather than resisting it.

“I thank you all for your cooperation, this indicates that you are an industry willing to do the right thing. Please keep the flag flying,” she said. (NAN

