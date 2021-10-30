NCPWD wants Northeast to implement 5℅ employment opportunities for PWDs

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu has vowed to uphold the tenets enshrined in the 2018 (prohibition) Act against the discrimination of Persons With disabilities.

He emphasised that getting PWDs gainfully employed is germane to their livelihood and the existence of their family.

Lalu decried the notion of the society which automatically perceive the disabled as beggars.

Speaking at the Town hall meeting organised by NCPWD recently held in Yola, Adamawa State for the Northeast geo- political zone, the ES reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s uncommon show of love and passion by putting an end to decades of denial and neglect faced by the community of persons with Disabilities.

Lalu enjoined Nigerians to continue applauding President Muhammadu Buhari for matching action with words, signing into law the disability bill after the National Assembly passed the bill three consecutive times in different dispensations before his election.

“In spite of the security challenges the country is facing, majority of Nigerians still believe and hope in the president and the unity of our beloved country”, he stated.

The Commission’s helmsman further hinted on

Mr. President’s resolve to take PWDs off the streets before the end of his tenure in 2023 through various intervention programme initiatives.

The ES also expressed gratitude to the Galadima of Adamawa, Mohamed Ahmed Musdafa for deeming it important to attend the meeting.

Also, the Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka represented by Dr. Salihu Bello in his presentation affirmed his Commission’s commitment to enforcing the implementation of the 5% employment opportunities for persons with disabilities across the Six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

He said the Gender and people with Disabilities (GPND) has been established in the commission to monitor the implementation of the 5% recruitment allocation among the MDAs.

In the same vein, Alhaji Musdafa in his goodwill message, urged the persons with disabilities not to be demoralized by their condition but see it as an opportunity to excel.

Earlier in his welcome address Barrister Ikem Uchegbulam, Ag. Director, Compliance and Enforcement (NCPWD) thanked the ES specially for giving approval to the organization of the meeting and equally appreciated the participants for their zeal and commitment on welfare of PWDs.

