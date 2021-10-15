NCPWD seeks State Govts’ compliance on employment of PWDs

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPWD has organised its 2nd town hall meeting of Persons with Disabilities, PWDs, recently in Lagos for the South-West region to fully sensitise the PWDs of their rights to employment as well as the legal implications of any discrimination against their conditions.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Secretary, NCPWD Mr. James David Lalu expressed gratitude to the Governors of the region for their continued supports to Persons with Disabilities. He alluded to the Ekiti State Governor’s consistency in protecting the rights of PWDs as well as provisions for their welfarism.

Lalu described the Lagos State office of Disability Affairs as proactive by providing job opportunities to tens of thousands of PWDs.

He reiterated that the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to transform the community of Persons with Disabilities into an enviable society can only be fully achieved when all the States comply with the provisions stipulated in the 2018 prohibition Act against the discrimination of Persons With Disabilities.

While delivering his paper, Barrister Adegbite Adeshina, a former Welfare Officer of the NBA, highlighted sections 28 and 29 of the 2018 Act as a mandatory requirement that arrogate powers to PWDs to be gainfully employed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, Ms. Adenike Oyemade- Lawal described the Governor of Lagos Babajide Sanw-olu as passionate about issues on disabilities.

She said this has led to many empowerment programmes, initiatives, to lift PWDs out of poverty.

Also, the General Manager, Lagos State Disability Affairs, Mr. Dare Dairo said, his Office has maintained social inclusion and the right to employment as top priority for effective governance accessibility for persons with disabilities. He further mentioned that Lagos can boast of tens of thousands already on the payroll of the State

The representative of the Federal Character Commissioner of Lagos State office, Mrs Toyin

Owoniyi while responding to comments from the audience, re-emphasised Federal Government’s commitment to ensure equity and Fairness in allocating employment opportunities to the Six geo-political zones of the country in compliance with the provisions of the 2018 Act for persons with Disabilities.

The AG. Director Enforcement Compliance NCPWD, Barrister Ikem Uchegbulam who gave the vote of thanks disclosed that the meeting will be extended to other geo-political zones of the country that are yet to be covered.

