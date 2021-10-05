NCPWD plans to host 2021 International Disability Day

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPWD, has disclosed its resolve to host this year’s International Disability Day by December.

The Executive Secretary, NCPWD, Mr James David Lalu unveiled the plan in a strategic meeting of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and the Leprosy Mission Nigeria held on Tuesday.

While receiving the delegation from the Leprosy Mission, Lalu expressed the Commission’s readiness to host the event.

He also disclosed that plans are in top gear to make the Summit a memorable event.

Lalu further stated that the event will be segmented in three phases with the first being Political, second to be technical and the third to herald the launch of the National Council on disabilities, drawing all PWD institutions and organizations from the 36 States of the Federation.

The Commission’s helmsman also elaborated on the need to convey meetings annually to consciously sensitise the states on policy directions on PWDs related issues.

The ES specifically underscored the importance of creating a long time legacy for the education of children with Disabilities and attracting interests from MDAs and international agencies.

In his response, the National Director, TLM Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Udo expressed his profound appreciation to the ES for meeting his expectations as regards the National Summit of Persons With Disabilities. He equally reiterated the Association’s total commitment and support to ensuring the success of the Conference.

The meeting also had in attendance the Head of Programmes and Operations, Pius Ogbu Sunday and Head, Funds and Development, TLM Nigeria.

