NCPWD boss honoured by Nigerian Deaf Football association

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu has yet added another feather to his cap at the Climax of this year’s National Secondary School Football Competition, held recently at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Lalu was presented with an Award of Honor by the Nigeria Deaf Football Association, NDFA, in recognition of his immense contributions towards the emancipation and commitment to the rights of Persons with Disability in Nigeria.

The Award was presented at the closing ceremony of the Annual footballing competition for Secondary schools in Nigeria.

The ES who was represented at the event by the Technical Assistant to his office, Mr. Haruna Muhammad Tsafe expressed delight at the gesture and extended his appreciation to the organizers.



He further remarked that the award was indeed another testament to the relentless efforts and cooperation of the staff of NCPWD and OPDs towards improving the wellbeing of Persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

He also stated that the Commission under his leadership remains devoted to the ideals of inclusivity and Accessibility, and is working to ensure that PWDs were included in all government programs and policies.

The Commission’s helmsman also thanked NDFA for the initiative they took in organizing the competition, stressing that an event of this nature presented an opportunity to unify all Deaf students in the country, boost their morale and confidence.

According to him, it will also give them a chance to discover their footballing talents. He declared that the competition will create a platform from which a new generation of Deaf Eagles will emerge to ably represent Nigeria in the International Football tournament under the Deaflympic games.

He assured NDFA of his full support in achieving their potentials and wished the newly crowned champions all the best.

