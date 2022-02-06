NCPWD, API partner to alleviate plight of people with disabilities

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr James David Lalu has assured that the Commission will partner with African Polling Institute and other Stakeholders in the disability community, protect the rights of Persons with Disabilities, alleviate their plights in Nigeria and further ensure their inclusion in all government programmes.

The ES made this recently in Abuja during a validation Workshop organized by the API which was themed “validation for workshop on PWDs’ diagnostic tools for Institutions in Nigeria”

In his address, the ES re-affirmed his commitments providing a baseline for inclusion and accessibility for persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

further harped on the importance of the documents on PWDs which he also stated would help bridge the gaps between Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Persons with Disabilities in the country.

Lalu however, disclosed that the will also assist in having unalloyed deliberations with MDAs. He also promised that the will be put in use by the Commission in a very near future.

The ES commended API for generating the /data and assured that it will be pushed for policy changes considering that 90% of policies in Nigeria do not have provisions for Persons with Disabilities.

“As API is helping fill in the gaps, the Commission is gearing put this in action before the end of 2022” he assured.

In his response, the Director African Polling Institution, Professor Bell Ihua commended the ES for taking time out of his tight schedules be part of the validation Workshop.

Ihua futher presented components of the workshop which include networking with NPS gather statistics, action research component engage scholars from six geo-political zones of the country, sexual and gender based violence among PWDs, Development of diagnostic tools capacity for Persons with Disabilities across communities in Nigeria.

Present at the meeting with the Secretary were the Ag. Director Social Integration Department NCPWD Mr Lawrence Idemudia and the Sign language interpreter NCPWD Mr Timothy Tinat.

