NCPWD 2022 budget gets House of Reps’ nod

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

After carefully considering the 2021 Appropriation and the 2022 budget proposal presented by the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu in Abuja, today 10th November, 2021 the Federal House of Representatives’ Committee on Disabilities has adopted the financial documents.

Speaking at the event, Lalu expressed his appreciation to the Honourable Chairman of the Committee Princess Miriam Onuoha and other members of the Committee for the passion and commitment displayed during the exercise.

He said that the understanding of the Hon. Members of the needs of Persons with disabilities has been proven beyond every reasonable doubt.

Lalu further hinted on the need to secure waiver from the Head of Service in order to utilize the unspent 750 million allocated for the employment of persons with disabilities.

While addressing newsmen, afterwards, the ES gave a breakdown analysis of the Budget of about 2.6 billion Naira for the 2022 financial year to cater for the Health, Education, acquisition of Assistive devices as well as employment opportunities for PWDs.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman of the Committee Rt. Honorable Princess Marriam Onuoha commended the Speaker House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for fighting relentlessly for the establishment of the Commission.

She highlighted some of the steps taken to advance the course of Persons with disabilities in Nigeria which she said was worth the efforts. She also mentioned the establishment of Disability Trust fund, amendment of building Codes for seamless accessibility, mandatory broadcasting with Sign language for Television stations, monitoring of the five percent employment of PWDs through the Federal Character Commission.

Onuoha, however underscored the committees’ key focus areas to include access to public institution, Learning, and provision of Assistive devices.

