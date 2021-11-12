NCPWD 2022 budget gets House of Reps’ nod

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

After carefully considering 2021 Appropriation and 2022 budget proposal presented by Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu in Abuja, today 10th November, 2021 the Federal House of Representatives’ Committee on Disabilities has adopted the financial documents.

Speaking at event, Lalu expressed his appreciation to Honourable Chairman of Committee Princess Miriam Onuoha and members of Committee for passion and commitment displayed during exercise.

He said that understanding of Hon. Members of the needs of Persons with disabilities has been proven beyond every reasonable doubt.

Lalu further hinted on the need to secure waiver from the Head of Service in order to utilize the unspent 750 million allocated for the employment of persons with disabilities.

While addressing newsmen, afterwards, the ES gave a breakdown analysis of the Budget of about 2.6 billion Naira for the 2022 financial year to cater for the Health, Education, acquisition of Assistive devices as well as employment opportunities for PWDs.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman of the Committee Rt. Honorable Princess Marriam Onuoha commended the Speaker House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for fighting relentlessly for the of the Commission.

She highlighted some of the steps taken to advance the course of Persons with disabilities in Nigeria which she said was worth the efforts. She also mentioned the of Disability Trust fund, amendment of building Codes for seamless accessibility, mandatory broadcasting with Sign language for Television stations, monitoring of the five percent employment of through the Federal Character Commission.

Onuoha, however underscored the committees’ key focus areas to include access to public institution, Learning, and provision of Assistive devices.

