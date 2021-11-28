NCPC will explore more Holy Sites around world- Pam

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission is ready to explore more Holy Sites.

Pam disclosed this during a courtesy call by the Afriworld International Network Limited at the NCPC Corporate headquarters, Abuja, recently.

The NCPC boss informed that the Act that established the Commission enables it to explore Holy sites around the world.

In his words, “the Act that established us does not limit us to Israel, Rome and Greece but has afforded us the opportunity to explore other Christian Holy sites around the world”.

Pam further informed that the Commission had just concluded its 2020 pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Jordan.

“Since Israel was not opened to pilgrimage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission had to explore Jordan for its 2020 pilgrimage exercise for the first time in history,” he advised.

He intimated that the NCPC has plans to explore the Holy Sites in Turkey and Greece, adding that the Commission would begin work in earnest to make it a reality.

” Your visit came at a time when the Commission is planning to explore the Holy sites in Turkey, we will work together with your team to make this vision a success,” said Pam.

He commended his guests for extending their hands of partnership to the Commission to explore the Holy Sites in Turkey.

According to him, it is good to meet with people who have the desire to promote our mission.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Chuks Alozie commended the NCPC boss for his passion towards pilgrimage.

“It is your zeal and passion that has brought about the innovation of pilgrimage to Jordan,” he said.

He informed that Afriworld International Network Limited has brought an opportunity for the Commission to explore the Holy Sites in Turkey.

In his words, “we are here to help you succeed in your national assignments and to help you achieve remarkable landmarks,” said Alozie.

