The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has warned intending pilgrims to Israel against plan to abscond while performing pilgrimage.

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the commission, issued the warning on Monday at the commencement of the screening exercise for the 2019/2020 batch of intending pilgrims from Plateau in Jos.

Pam said the commission would not tolerate such criminal acts, adding that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He called on the intending pilgrims to be law abiding to enable the state maintain its good name within the commission.

“From the history of the commission, Plateau has good records and we will not allow anybody to destroy such good records.

“So, I want to warn all of you that we will not tolerate abscondment because anyone caught trying to abscond will not be spared.

“So, I urge all of you to have a good purpose of going to the holy land,” he said.

Pam thanked Gov. Simon Lalong for accepting to sponsor pilgrims from the state and urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by praying for the peace of the state and Nigeria in general.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. George Gorap, the Executive Secretary, Plateau Christian Welfare Board, said over 600 pilgrims from the state would be expected to travel to the holy land.

He assured that the intending pilgrims would be thoroughly screened so as to ensure only qualified persons are allowed to participate in the pilgrimage. (NAN)

