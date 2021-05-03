NCPC warns intending pilgrims against abscondment

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has warned intending pilgrims to Israel against plan to abscond while performing pilgrimage.

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the the commission, issued the warning on Monday at the commencement the screening exercise for the 2019/2020 batch intending pilgrims from Plateau in Jos.

Pam said the commission would tolerate such criminal acts, adding that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath the law.

He called on the intending pilgrims to be law abiding to enable the state maintain its good name within the commission.

“From the history the commission, Plateau has good records and we will allow anybody to destroy such good records.

“So, I want to warn all of you that we will tolerate abscondment anyone caught trying to abscond will not be spared.

“So, I urge all of you to have a good purpose of going to the holy land,” he said.

Pam thanked . Simon Lalong for accepting to sponsor pilgrims from the state and urged the to reciprocate the gesture by praying for the peace of the state and Nigeria in general.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. George Gorap, the , Plateau Christian Welfare Board, said over 600 pilgrims from the state would be to travel to the holy land.

He assured that the intending pilgrims would be thoroughly screened so as to ensure qualified persons are allowed to participate in the pilgrimage. (NAN)

