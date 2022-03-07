NCPC urges Adamawa intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors

By Ibrahim Kado

The Executive Secretary National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on intending pilgrims from Adamawa to be good ambassadors and shun abscondment while performing the spiritual exercise.

Pam made the call during the screening of the 107 intending pilgrims from the state on Monday in Yola.

He said that the commission was saddle with the responsibility of transporting pilgrims from Nigeria to the holy land as we well as bringing them back home.

The executive secretary assured the intending pilgrims that the commission would do everything possible for their successful pilgrimage.

He said the pilgrims would be transported direct from Adamawa to Rome and urged them to be law abiding.

He further lauded the state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, for ensuring that Christians and Muslims in the state lived in unity.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Adamawa Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Peter Bath, also appealed to the pilgrims to be law abiding while on the holy land.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for making available the resources to enable the pilgrims to embark on the spiritual exercise.

The Executive Secretary, Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board in Adamawa, Rev. Zidon Zenald, also commended Fintiri for the gesture.

Zenald gave the assurance that the board would put everything in order for the exercise to be a success. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

