NCPC transports batch eight of 290 Christian pilgrims to Jordan

By Ibrahim Kado

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has transported the eighth batch of no fewer than 290 Christian pilgrims from Adamawa and Lagos States to Jordan and Israel for pilgrimage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed on Tuesday through the Yola International Airport.

Addressing the pilgrims, Rev. Yakubu Pam, NCPC’s Executive Secretary said that 120 pilgrims were from Adamawa and 170 from Lagos State, including those who sponsored themselves..

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and abide by rules and regulations for a hitch-free exercise.

Pam tasked pilgrims to be prayerful for continued peace as well as stability of the nation and peaceful elections to be accepted as will of God.

“This is the eight batch, the first batch started Dec 16. in Enugu International Airport. All of the batches became prayer warriors for the general elections.

“And today, you can see how the election is going, if not because of prayers by now Nigeria could have been something else. So your prayers have to be higher for governorship elections to be successful,” he said.

He also warned pilgrims against absconding and to engage in religious aspects of life while at the Holy land.

Pam commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for their support and cooperation to the commission and the pilgrims.

In his remarks, Rev. Peter Birth, Chairman, Adamawa Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, urged the pilgrims to pray for peaceful elections and peaceful transition of government.

He also commended the Adamawa Government for all the support rendered to ensure that the pilgrimage was successful.

Pastor Raphael Oyinloye, NCPC’S Chaplin and Director, Special Duties, charged the pilgrims to take the journey as a spiritual act of worship and not for tourism.

He urged them to also be obedient to authorities and the officials for a hitch-free exercise (NAN)