NCPC to transport Christian pilgrims to holy land in June – Adegbite

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has revealed that the transportingvof Christian pilgrims to the Holy land will start in June.

Adegbite disclosed this at a ceremony to mark his 100 days in office at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

“By the grace of God, we will begin the transporting of pilgrims next month, that is, in the month of June,” he said.

Following fears that had griped pilgrims to travel for the exercise, the Executive Secretary assured pilgrims of safety in Israel.

The NCPC boss, who just returned from a trip to Israel, stressed that Nigerian pilgrims had been assured of their safety during the exercise.

“We just received a letter from the Minister of Interior, Israel, that pilgrimage has returned to Israel and everywhere is saved in Israel.

“Henceforth, the destination of pilgrimage for intended Pilgrims is now Israel and Jerusalem.

“And that is why when you finish your exercise, you will be called JP, meaning Jerusalem Pilgrimage. The land of Israel is a blessed land, and God will continue to bless it,” he said.

Adegbite also condemned the crisis going on in Gaza, adding that a lot of innocent children and young people who do not know anything about terrorism were suffering.

“We do not support or encourage the crisis going on in Gaza. The crisis must stop because innocent children are suffering.’

“I have been to Jerusalem for over 24 years now and no year I return without outstanding testimonies, and likewise, you too will return with testimony, and the grace of God will be sufficient for us all,” he said.

Adegbite also announced that the commission had awarded Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo as the ‘Best Christian Pilgrimage Governor’ in 2023.

The Executive Secretary said that the governor’s gesture of sponsoring a large number of christians to the Holy Land was unprecedented, not only in but in the whole of Nigeria.

He said that by virtue of being the first Christian Pilgrimage Governor for the year 2023, he had become the first Christian Pilgrimage Ambassador in Nigeria.

“In Christian Pilgrimage, what he did last year amazed all of us. He sponsored 1,000 pilgrims to the Holy Land

“We really appreciate what he has done. We will like to encourage him to do more for the people.

“We must appreciate what he has done, and this will encourage other governors,” the Executive Secretary said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the event was the unveiling of a book containing the achievements of the Executive Secretary in the past 100 days in office and the launch of a slogan for the commission. (NAN)

By Philomina Attah