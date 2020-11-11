NCPC to sanction guarantors of Pilgrims who violate guidelines

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), says henceforth, guarantors of pilgrims who violate the guidelines for pilgrimage will be sanctioned and charged to court.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that there is intelligence bodies that would identify and stop intending pilgrims who embark on pilgrimage with intend to abscond.

Pam said that since the inception of pilgrimage, it has been for spiritual purposes, for people to go for a spiritual retreat and also pray for the nation.

”When a good thing like this starts, you have the devil coming in to ruin it. Then we have cases of absconding and people carrying goods to sell. We are taking measures to make sure this does not repeat itself this year.

”We are educating people on the significance of pilgrimage. This is why we do screening to determine those going there with genuine interest.

”We are doing 3-day awareness on the things expected of everyone going on pilgrimage. This way, lack of knowledge will not be an excuse for the pilgrims to err since they now know what is expected of them.

”We are putting in place sanctions for everyone who goes against the guidelines for the pilgrimage.

”Guarantors for pilgrims will be held responsible for any irresponsible action and will be charged to court.

”These are some of the measures we have put in place. We also have intelligence bodies that will help identify and stop those who are leaving for the pilgrimage with the hope of absconding,” he said.

Pam further said now is the right time to go on pilgrimage because the series of attacks being faced as a nation required divine intervention.

”This is why we are going with our top political and church leaders to lift up our voices on behalf of the nation on a day we call “a day with Jesus”.

”In setting a day to fast and pray with all our religious and political leaders, I believe God will hear our cry and give us answers to our prayers.

”I believe that the church is the last solution for the country. We really need revival and Gods intervention. That is all I can say concerning the church,” he said.(NAN)