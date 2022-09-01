NCPC to introduce summer pilgrimage package for students

By Bridget Ikyado

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) says it is collaborating with the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria to introduce summer pilgrimage package for students.

This was disclosed during a courtesy visit by officials of the association on the NCPC Executive Secretary, Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Thursday in Abuja.

Pam said the Commission would work out modalities for the collaboration, which would also include parents.

He said that instead of parents embarking on summer vacation to other countries with their children, the family will visit the Holy Land for their spiritual uplifting.

“This will serve as a prayer retreat for the family and will help to strengthen their faith,” he added.

Pam commended the association for assisting government in building a strong educational system, adding that education remained the bedrock of development of any society.

“Having no education is like a disease,” he said, and

urged the association to ensure that their teachers were well trained so as to impart the right knowledge on children.

Earlier, the National President of the association, Bishop Godly Opukeme, said they were at the Commission to fraternize and deliberate on modalities for the summer pilgrimage for students and their parents.

“Morality is eluding our youths and they are indulging in different social vices,” he said, adding that the summer pilgrimage would help to unite and draw family members closer to God.

According to him, the summer pilgrimage package will also include school owners to not only equip them spiritually, but also afford them the opportunity to acquire new experiences.

He said this would enable them to relate with biblical and spiritual occurrences as well as strengthen their faith in Christ, for the advancement of Nigerian children.(NAN)

