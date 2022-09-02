NCPC to commence pilgrimage to Rome in October

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission is set to commence pilgrimage exercise to Rome in October, next month.

Pam disclosed recently during a courtesy visit by the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria,CYON, to the Executive Secretary in his office in Abuja.

He commended the Catholic Church for preserving the Holy sites in Israel, Turkey and other Holy Lands.

“The Catholic Church has helped the Christian heritage and background,” he remarked.

The ES explained that the Commission in collaboration with the Catholic Youth Organisation would work out modalities on how to include Catholic Youth Pilgrimage as part of its pilgrimage package.

The NCPC boss also disclosed that the Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama would be the spiritual leader of the Pilgrimage exercise to Rome in October 2022.

Earlier, the National Youth Animator of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr Boniface Idoko who led the delegation of the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria in his remarks, said they were in the Commission to identify with the Executive Secretary and appreciate him for being a great ambassador of Christ and his Gospel through the pilgrimage exercise.

Rev Idoko explained that the youths can be used as agents of pilgrimage awareness hence the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria is open to any collaboration with the Commission with the aim of achieving one goal, which is to propagate the gospel of Christ.

He further disclosed that the Catholic Church would be organising a World Youth Day which is scheduled to take place in August 2023 at Lisbon, Portugal.

He hinted that it is a catholic festival for Youths all over the world and as such the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria CYON is soliciting for support from the Commission to assist the Nigerian Catholic Youths.

