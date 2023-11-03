NCPC to commence 2023 pilgrimage January 2024

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has disclosed that the Commission would commence the 2023 main pilgrimage to Rome by the third week of January, 2024.

Pam made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by Mr Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director/Head, Media and Public Relations in Abuja on Friday.

He explained that based on the current happenings in Israel and the Middle East, the stakeholders unanimously agreed to have the next main pilgrimage exercise in Rome.

He enjoined the State Pilgrimage Leaders to continue to uphold Israel and the entire Middle East in prayers so that there would be quick de-escalation of the crisis in the region.

He further urged them to commence mobilisation of intending pilgrims in their various states through effective sensitisation outreach.

He lauded the efforts of the states who participated in the just concluded Easter Pilgrimage completion exercise which ended on Oct. 9, 2023

Pam spoke on Oct. 31 during a meeting with members of the Conference of States, which comprised all the States Pilgrimage Leaders and Managers from the states Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board across the 36 states, including FCT.

Earlier, the Chairman, Conference of States Rev. Isaiah Magaji thanked the NCPC boss for his visionary leadership.

Represented by the Secretary of the commission, Mrs. Yetunde Gbafe, Magaji

urged colleagues to cooperate with the Commission in order to advance the cause of Christian pilgrimage in the country.

He further commended the executive secretary for being able to stabilise the Christian pilgrimage sub-sector in Nigeria and as well the effective way he had navigated the waters of Christian Pilgrimage for over three years in the saddle.

The meeting afforded the state Pilgrimage Leaders the opportunity to brainstorm on the challenges and way forward for Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Some of the state pilgrimage leaders who could not attend the meeting physically participated virtually. (NAN)

