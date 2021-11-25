NCPC staff commends Pam for capacity training programme

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam has been commended for approving staff capacity training programme for all staff of the Commission across board.

The Director, Special Duties of the Commission, Sir Peter Okhuleigbe gave the commendation in Lagos in his welcome remarks at the ongoing 2021 NCPC General Staff Training.

Okhuleigbe admonished the participants not to take the opportunity provided by the Executive Secretary for the training for granted.

He urged them to take maximum benefit and advantage of the training to enhance their various job roles in their various Departments and Units.



The director was optimistic that the training would better equip the staff than they were before, while stressing the need for value for money.

He further enjoined the staff to ensure that the vision and mission of NCPC were achieved through commitment and quality service delivery.

It would be recalled that since the assumption of office of the current Executive Secretary in July last year, he had ensured that the welfare of staff was not compromised.



This year’s training programme for all the staff of the Commission is the second in the series of staff training under his watch as the third substantive Chief Executive of the Commission.



The 2021 General staff training programme has as its theme, “Corporate Leadership and People Management Skills Training”.



The training programme commenced on 8th November, 2021 and would run through 10th December.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...