NCPC schedules June 15 for flag- off of main Pilgrimage exercise

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC,Rev.Dr Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission would flag off its 2021 main pilgrimage exercise to Jordan and Israel in Abuja on 15th June, 2022.

The NCPC boss made the disclosure in Abuja at a virtual meeting with States Pilgrimage Leaders and Managers.

Pam said that, “The inaugural flight will comprise FCT, Bayelsa and other essential service providers such as the Medical personnel, Consulars among others.”

The NCPC boss disclosed that about 360 intending pilgrims would make up the first batch.

He further said that the airlift of the second batch of the pilgrimage exercise would be on 24th June, 2022 in Abuja and would comprise FCT, Bauchi and Nassarawa State contingents.

Pam explained that the Commission ought to have commenced the airlift of intending pilgrims on 31st May, 2022 but was shifted due to operational reasons.

He further hinted that the 2021 main pilgrimage route would go through Nigeria, Jordan, Israel and back.

