NCPC opens bid for Pilgrim Heritage House construction

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission has opened the bid for the expression of Interest and Prequalification for the construction of Pilgrims Heritage C House, phase 1A, in Abuja.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Celestine Toruka, the Assistant Director, Media and Public Relations, NCPC, explained that the bid was opened at NCPC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

At the ceremony, the Director in-charge of NCPC, Mrs Esther Kwaghe, said the organisation would ensure due diligence in considering the proposals by the bidders.

She said, “we want to have value for the money the government is investing in this project.’’

Kwaghe thanked the representatives of various groups who attended the bid opening for their confidence and trusting the commission.

Kwaghe said that the commission would be transparent and fair to all and urged the bidders to accept the final outcome of the selection process since only one company would be selected.

The bid opening was attended by various construction companies, civil society organisations as well as officials of Bureau of Public Procurement, who described the exercise as transparent and fair.

The NCPC Pilgrims Heritage C House Phase 1A, to be located at Central Business District, Abuja, comprises basement parking space for 70 vehicles, two ramps for entry and exit to the auditorium and other facilities.

The main auditorium has 1,400 seats and back stage with conveniences. (NAN)