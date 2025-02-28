NCPC lauds President Tinubu’s support for pilgrims

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his magnanimity in supporting both Christian and Muslim pilgrims.

By Angela Atabo

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), gave the commendation in a statement on Friday in Abuja, during the airlift of the ninth batch of intending Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations,NCPC.

Adegbite said that the gesture has given pilgrims the opportunity to fulfill their spiritual obligations in the holy land.

He expressed gratitude to the President for his support in ensuring that some disadvantaged Christian leaders, both in the north and south, were given the privilege to embark on pilgrimage without paying.

Adegbite assured the pilgrims that they would go and come back from the pilgrimage journey spiritually transformed.

“You are going to be spiritually rejuvenated; nobody goes to the holy land and comes back without outstanding testimonies.

“I urge you to reciprocate the good gesture of the President by being good ambassadors of Christ, Nigeria, and your various states.”

Adegbite expressed optimism in the President’s ability to deliver Nigeria from its present economic challenges.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 2024 main pilgrimage exercise, and assured that logistics have been put in place to ensure that the pilgrims experienced a hitch-free pilgrimage.

NAN reports that the ninth batch of intending Christian pilgrims were mainly from Nasarawa State and consular officers dominated by Christian leaders across Nigeria, as well as some top government officials.(NAN)