NCPC boss wants traditional rulers’ roles specified, included in constitution

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has called for the inclusion of well-specified traditional rulers’ roles in the constitution.Pam made the call while speaking to newsmen on Thursday in Jos.”The traditional institutions, who are largely the custodian of the people have been relegated to the background.”

The traditional rulers are those who are in-charge of the communities and they understand their people more and far better.“

So, I have been advocating that their roles should be included in the constitution“They should have a place in the constitution, because limiting them has made them handicapped. This has made them to become leaders who do not have a voice to speak even when the lives of their subjects are at stake.“

So, it is very important government finds a way of capturing their roles in the constitution and I think that will reduce of the security challenges are currently facing this country,”he said (NAN)

