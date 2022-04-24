NCPC boss visits Emir of Wase over killings

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Dr Yakubu Pam has paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Wase in Plateau state, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammed Haruna on 23rd April, 2022 over the recent killings in the area.

The NCPC boss and his delegation were received at the palace on behalf of the Emir by the Waziri of Wase, Alhaji Muhammed Badamasi.

Pam in his condolence address said” this is a trying time for the people of Plateau state and Wase”.

He further stated that he was at the palace to encourage and console them over the killings of their people by unknown gun men.

He prayed that God would defeat the forces of the evil men and comfort the people.

Speaking, the Waziri of Wase, Alhaji Muhammed Badamasi said he was very delighted to receive the NCPC boss in his palace on behalf of the Emir.

He explained that the killings in Wase was a very unfortunate incident which is not peculiar to Wase alone, but the entire country.

Badamasi prayed that God will see them through as more evil people are on the rampage all over the place.

He thanked the NCPC boss for coming to sympathise with the people of Wase in such a time like this.

He further affirmed that the people of Wase have confidence in the Lord and had decided to conduct prayers collectively with all the faith to seek God’s intervention.

