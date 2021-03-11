The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Thursday charged Nigerian youth to remain focused and peaceful.

Pam made the call while receiving the newly elected National Executives of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), in a statement by the Director, Media and Public Relations, NCPC, Mr Celestine Toruka, in Abuja.

He said that the future of the country was in the hands of the youth.

The NCPC boss admonished the youth to be solution providers and explore peaceful ways of resolving issues.

He advised the youth to shun anything that would disunite “us as a people and whatever will disunite us will be stopped.’’

The NCPC helmsman cautioned the youth against hate speech.

He urged them to be circumspect with their utterances to be leaders of reputation.

Pam commended members of the association for their proposed National Youth Peace Summit with their Muslim counterparts.

He affirmed that he would support anything that would promote inter-faith harmony.



The National President of YOWICAN, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, described Pam as a mentor and a nationalist with the interest of the youth at heart.

He commended him for his peace building initiatives across the country, especially his peace summit in Southern Kaduna which he said “yielded positive results’’. (NAN)

