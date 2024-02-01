NCPC boss urges Nigerians to pray for peace

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, newly appointed Executive Secretary (ES) of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for peace.

Adegbite made the call shortly after assuming office as the fourth substantive executive secretary of NCPC on Wednesday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had recently appointed Adegbite to succeed Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam as the next Executive Secretary of the commission.

Adegbite stated this in statement by Mr Celestine Toruka, Head Media and Public Relations of NCPC on Thursday in Abuja.

Adegbite said that he has the cognate experience to lift NCPC to greater heights, having been in the Pilgrimage circle for more than two decades and promised to carry everyone along.

Adegbite described his appointment by President TInubu as “divine’’, saying that he would put in the best as the secretary of NCPC.

He said he would leverage on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration to positively touch on people using his position.

Adegbite expressed concern with the escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip area at the moment.

“We urge you to pray for the return of peace so as to enable us reopen Jerusalem gate very soon”, he said.(NAN)

