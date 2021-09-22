NCPC boss urges more intelligence gathering to curb insecurity

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called for more intelligence among security agencies and critical stakeholders to address the myriad of security challenges currently facing the country.

Pam made the call on Wednesday when he visited Rev. Ronku Aku, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe and Mr Johnson Magaji, the Ujah of Anaguta in Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, respectively.

The executive secretary was at the two chiefdoms to commiserate with the monarchs over the recent killings in their domains.

Pam urged government to strengthen and empower institutions saddled with the responsibility of gathering intelligence toward achieving lasting peace in the nation.

He said that people, particularly those at the rural communities, also have key roles to play on intelligence gathering that would nip in the bud the circle of killings in the country

“Security and other relevant government agencies must improve in the area of intelligence gathering to curb the circle of killings and wanton destruction of property in our communities.

“I strongly believe that if we have a working and active intelligence gathering mechanism, the issue of insecurity will be averted.

“I call on government to strengthen the relevant institutions with the responsibility of doing intelligence gathering for us to achieve optimal peace in Plateau and Nigeria in general, he said

The NCPC boss called on the traditional rulers to collaborate and support the security agencies toward achieving lasting peace in the society.

He called on Nigerians to be united and work for the progress and development of the country.

The Brra Nggwe Rigwe thanked the executive secretary for the visit, adding that the gesture would serve as a morale booster to the affected persons.

The monarch, who decried the unprovoked destruction of crops on farmlands, called on the government to ban open grazing.

On his part, the Ujah of Anaguta called for more support for government and the security agencies in their bids to end insecurity in the country. (NAN)

