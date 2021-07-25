NCPC boss urges good conduct of Nigerian pilgrims in Jordan

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive , Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has advised Nigerian pilgrims to conduct themselves properly while performing pilgrimage.


Pam said while addressing the first batch of 2020 pilgrims shortly after they  arrived Amman, Kingdom of Jordan Sunday.


This was contained in a statement by Mr Celestine Toruka of the Media and Publicity Department of the commission, issued Sunday in Jos.


Pam urged the pilgrims to desist from acts that could tarnish the image of the commission and the country general.


"While we are on pilgrimage, I wish to call on all to show who Christ is by our conduct.


“Shun any act that will embarrass the commission, Nigeria and even the host country,” he advised.


Pam commended the Jordanian government for the reception accorded the Nigerian delegation on arrival.


The executive added that the Pilgrimage to Jordan would help to strengthen bilateral relations between it and Nigeria.


He enjoined the Pilgrims to see their Pilgrimage to Jordan as a revival that would turn their spiritual life around.


He also advised them to use the exercise to pray fervently for themselves as well as the nation and stressed that "we are here to pray not on tourism."


He urged the pilgrims to cooperate with their guides to a hitch free  exercise.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that first batch of 2020 pilgrims were led by the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle. (NAN)

