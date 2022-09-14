NCPC boss tasks public servants on asset declaration 

By Lucy Ogalue

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged public servants to declare their assets so as not to fall fowl of the law.

Pam made the appeal at a workshop on assets declaration organised by the NCPC in collaboration with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for staff of the commission, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said it was imperative for all public servants to strictly comply with the provisions of the Constitution on asset declaration.

The executive secretary said it was now easier for public servants living above their means or owning properties to be exposed, as such it’s more honourable to comply with the law than be exposed to public ridicule.

He said: “We are in social media era where speculations have become the order of the day, hence there is need for constant updating of information so that no one is found wanting.

“Also, the Constitutional provisions setting up the Code of Conduct Bureau, empower it to enforce compliance for public servants in assets declaration.”

According to Pam, the commission will ensure that its staff declare their assets, which is legally and morally binding on all public servants.

“NCPC will continue to ensure that all staff show high level of morality and will aspire to be number one in the country in terms of compliance with the asset declaration law,” Pam said.

He pledged more collaboration with the CCB by taking the lead on ethical issues in the public service and other relevant areas.

In his remarks, Prof. Samuel Ogundare, a member of the CCB Board who represented the Chairman, appreciated the commission for its support to the CCB.

Ogundare also commended the commission for identifying with the vision and mission of the Bureau and for its ethical contributions to national development.

”CCB is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended and not an Act of Parliament.

”It ensures that the actions of the public servants conform to the highest level of morality,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the first phase of the collaborative workshop had 30 staff of the commission drawn from different departments, units and zonal offices in attendance.(NAN)

