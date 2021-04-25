Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has urged communities in Plateau that were attacked by gunmen in recent times, to exchew violence and live in peace.



Pam spoke at the combined church of service of the Kuru Regional Church Council (RCC) of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) on Sunday in Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area of the state.



The executive secretary, who also tasked the people of the affected communities on forgiveness and reconciliation, said such move would breed peace, love and togetherness.



He further sensitised the people on the need to preach peace at all levels, adding that only a peaceful society will develop.



“Since 2015, Kwi community has been under series of attacks. Lives were lost, properties destroyed.



“But I am happy we can still find people here, that we have even come to fellowship together because even few days back people were attacked here and killed.



“I want to commend those who are still here, for standing strong and the courage you have exhibited.



“I want to encourage the people of Kwi and others communities facing similar situation to remain peaceful in the face of provocation.



“You must love others, no minding their faith and tribe. You must not take laws into your hands. That way, God will glorify this land and make it prosper,” he said.



Pam said the commission would continue to support all affected communities in order to bounce back and live their normal lives.



Also speaking at the event, Mr Mafeng Gwolson, Management Committee Chairman of Riyom, commended the people for living in peace despite the recent killings in the community.



He promised to ensure to deployment of adequate security to affected communities within the locality to ensure the safety of people in their farms.



“It’s raining season again, we shall do everything to safequard our people and their farms to avert the usual occurrence where people are being killed in their farms,”he said.



He also promised to ensure timely provision of fertilizer and other farm inputs at subsidised prices to enable bumper harvest. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

