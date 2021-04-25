NCPC boss tasks Plateau communities on peaceful co-existence

Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive , Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has urged communities Plateau that were attacked by gunmen recent times, to exchew violence and live peace.


Pam spoke at the combined church service the Kuru Regional Church Council (RCC) the Church of Christ Nations (COCIN) on Sunday Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area the state.


The executive , also tasked the people the affected communities on forgiveness and reconciliation, said such move would breed peace, love and togetherness.


He further sensitised the people on the need to preach peace at all levels, adding that only a peaceful society will develop.


“Since 2015, Kwi community has been under series of attacks. Lives were lost, properties destroyed.


“But I am happy we still find people here, that we have even to fellowship together because even few days back people were attacked here and killed.


“I want to commend those  are still here, for standing strong and the courage you have exhibited.


“I want to encourage the people of Kwi and others communities facing similar situation to remain peaceful the face of provocation.


 “You must love others, no minding their faith and tribe. You must not laws into your hands. That way, God will glorify  this land and make it prosper,” he said.


Pam  said the commission would continue to all affected communities in order to bounce back and live their normal lives.


Also speaking at the event, Mr Mafeng Gwolson, Management Committee Chairman of Riyom, commended the people for in peace despite the recent killings in the community.


He promised to ensure to deployment of adequate security to affected communities within the locality to ensure the safety of people in their farms.


“It’s raining season again, we shall do everything to safequard our people and their farms to avert the usual occurrence where people are being killed in their farms,”he said.


He also promised to ensure timely provision of fertilizer and farm inputs at subsidised prices to enable bumper harvest. (NAN)

