The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Friday urged the media to be resolute and focused in their reportage for the development of the country.

Mr Celestine Toruka, Director, Media and Public Relations, of the NCPC said this in a statement in Abuja.

He quoted Pam as making the disclosure recently in Abuja, while playing host to the executive members of the Middle Belt Journalists Forum, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Pam described members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm as the conscience of the people, adding that true journalism was the one that catered for the interest of the voiceless and the vulnerable.

The NCPC boss reiterated that the Middle Belt had always believed in the unity of Nigeria and was committed to it.

He commended the examplary leadership of Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who had demonstrated his resolve for one indivisible Nigeria.

The NCPC boss lauded the media for their role in nation building, while describing them as ” dependable ally in the Nigeria project”.

Pam, however, regretted that some ethnic groups within the Middle Belt had not helped matters and hence admonished the citizens not to allow religion or ethnicity to divide them as a people.

He assured them that the commission would partner with the body to help them advance their cause.

The President of the Middle Belt Journalists Forum, Mr Jonathan Ipaa, on his part, stated that they were at the commission to show solidarity to the Executive Secretary, his management and staff.

Ipaa noted that the NCPC boss was a man with impeccable track record in the Lord’s vineyard and a man of peace.

He explained that because of his pedigree, NCPC had become more visible through stakeholders engagement and peace building.

The president however sought the prayers and support of the NCPC boss, to attend their proposed maiden “Awareness Retreat Conference on the Middle Belt struggle, scheduled for April in Jos. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

