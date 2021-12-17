NCPC boss receives award of ICON of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam was among the eminently qualified Nigerians who were honored with the prestigious awards in their different capacities and callings by the Nigerian News, an Online Magazine which celebrated its fifth year anniversary in Abuja recently.

In his goodwill message at the event, the NCPC boss thanked the Online Media Platform for their consistency in promoting the activities of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission and also for using their medium to promote peace in the country through their reportage.

Pam said that the problem of Nigeria could only be solved by the people of Nigeria.

He further reiterated that Nigeria would rise above her current challenges, stating that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

Presenting the award to the NCPC boss, the Royal father of the day, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lafia, Hon.Justice Sidi Bage 1, acknowledged the fact that the event was special because of the calibre of awardees like Rev. Pam whom he said had consistently preached and continued to preach for the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

The retired Justice of the Supreme Court further urged him to keep on the good work and continue to make Nigeria united.

The award which was presented to the pam reads in part “an ICON OF PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE IN NIGERIA for committing resources and energy into peace building across religious faith to ease ethnic and religious tension across the country towards a united and stable Nigeria for all citizens’.

Earlier, the Publisher/CEO of the Nigerian News, Chief Philip Agbese described the 2021 awardees as eminently distinguished personalities who had contributed in no small measure in the growth and development of the country.

Responding on behalf of other awardees, the former Senate President, President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Distinguished Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, stated that the Nigerian News deserves to be encouraged for their developmental Journalism.

He further affirmed that there was need for the convocation of intellectual resources in Nigeria with a new dream.

Anyim, described his fellow awardees as “men and women of honor”. He further stated, “I am proud of all my colleagues who have benefitted from this award”.

He congratulated the Nigerian News for their five years anniversary celebration.

Some of the recipients of the Nigeria News Award 2021 includes: the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy Dr. Edward Onoja, Executive Governor of Nassarawa State, Executive Governor of Bauchi State, inter-alia.

