NCPC boss leads prayer congress against insecurity, other challenges in Nigeria

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, on Friday led Nigeria Christian pilgrims in Jordan on a marathon prayer against the current security, economic and political situations in Nigeria.

Pam, who led the prayer congress in Jordan during a service at Mt. Nebo, affirmed that there would be peace in Nigeria after this Pilgrimage.

He pointed out that peace and development without love, could not guarantee peace and development in Nigeria.

He called on Christians to be still in the face of trials and temptations so that the Lord, who is a good Shepherd would see them through and deliver them from all their travails.

Pam admonished them to learn how to forgive one another,as Christ would always forgive the.

He said that the moral conduct attended by the pilgrims was encouraging and satisfying.

He expressed gratitude to God that the intercession prayer offered by Nigerians since the pilgrimage started was yielding result in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

“Because of the good report, because of the good testimonies that people are receiving in Nigeria about the pilgrims, people are willing to come over here to pray for the prosperity of our nation.

“This pilgrimage is very important and significant to Nigeria, especially because of what our country is currently facing, what we are doing here is intercession for our country.

”I want you to know that we are here on a serious business of intercession for our dear country Nigeria. It is as a result of our intercession in this pilgrimage that we are recording more successful stories in the country.

“God is with us and we will win the battle. I believe that the battle has already been won, we will only wait for the physical manifestation,” he said.

He said that the prayer of Christians at the pilgrimage had helped Nigeria to remain focused in tackling recent challenges confronting the Nation.

The NCPC boss created four think tank groups from among the Pilgrims to provide advisory services and policy direction in the area of agriculture, tourism, ICT , policy formulation and spirituality.

Pam, who also noted that Nigerians were intelligent, smart and also fast learners, could have learnt something in these short period they had spent in Jordan, in some of the areas mentioned above.

”We can develop ideas from what we have seen here in Jordan that can help develop our country, Nigerians are performing wonders in every continent of the world,

”We can channel this energy to Nigeria, develop it, empower our youths and make the country a giant again,” he added.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. testimony Onifade said God was taking Nigeria out of captivity.

Onifade, who delivered the sermon, took his reading from the book of 2 Samuel 9 vs 3, described Moses as a Prophet chosen by God.

He noted that God brought Moses to Mount Nebo and showed him the Promise Land but God said he would not enter the Promise Land.

He stressed that Nigeria was moving out of it current challenges to the land flowing with milk and honey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pilgrims from Plateau, Bauchi, Enugu, Lagos, Benue, Gombe, Kogi and Osun states attended the prayer service at the Mount Nebo.(NAN)

