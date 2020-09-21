NCPC boss honours Bauchi, celebrates ‘Word Peace Day’ in the state

Share the news













The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Monday commended people of Bauchi state for living in peace regardless of their differences.

Speaking when he visited Gov. BalaMohammed, Pam said he was impressed by the peaceful atmosphere and had therefore decided to visit the state to celebrate the. ‘ World Peace Day’ there.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations has designated Sept. 21 of every year as ‘World Peace Day’ aimed at strengthening the ideals of peace.

He said that considering the peaceful nature of Bauchi, others needed to emulate the people and the state governor , whom he said never discriminated against followers of any faith.

He described Gov Mohammed as a ‘pilgrims-friendly, Chief Executive considering his inclusiveness and generosity, especially his administration resilience and fairness in appointing Christians into positions.

In his remarks, the governor commended the Christian community in the state for maintaining peace, unity and brotherhood, which further promoted and consolidated the fraternal relationship between Christian and Moslems.

He expressed delight that the state had remained peaceful and stable, just as he commended the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) for being proactive.

The governor pledged to increase the number of slots for indigent Christians performing pilgrimage, from the initial 100.

Mohammed, who declined to disclose the number of increment in the seats, urged Christians to always pray for peace and stability of the state and Nigeria at large .

He said that he was highly delighted to receive the Secretary, expressing confidence that the commission would benefit from the dynamic leadership of Pam.. (NAN)

Related