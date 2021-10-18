NCPC boss hails FG’s practical measures to contain COVID 19

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Sequel to the Federal Government’ decision to make vaccination mandatory for all civil servants with effect from 1st December, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the Federal Government’s practical measures put in place through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID 19 to contain the virus is a step in the right direction.

Pam commended the decision of the federal government while featuring on a live public enlightenment programme,’ Sunrise’ on Channels Television.

He explained that all the practical measures being put in place by the federal government to contain the global virus be it none pharmaceutical measures and vaccination were aimed at mitigating the effect of the virus and preventing the people from being infected with the virus.

Pam, therefore, advised that COVID 19 is real and that no system should be left to fight it alone, adding that all hands must be on deck to contain the effect of the virus with a view to eradicating it.

The NCPC helmsman further revealed that the faith based organisations were doing their best and complementing the efforts of the government in their own little way to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that the plan to make COVID-19 vaccine certificate mandatory by 31 December is a practical step by the government to ensure compliance by its workforce.



He stressed the need for workers to obey constituted authorities by ensuring that they would be fully vaccinated in compliance with the Federal government’s directive.

The ES maintained that the efficacy of the vaccine is not in doubt, urging the people to cash in on the window provided by the government to be vaccinated with the prescribed dosage.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...