NCPC boss encourages states to sponsor pilgrimage

By Bridget Ikyado

The Chairman of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev Yomi Kasali, has encouraged states to sponsor pilgrimage.

This is contained in a statement byCelestine Toruka, Head, Media and Public Relations sent from Israel.He disclosed this in Bethlehem during the ongoing Christian Pilgrimage in Israel and Jordan.He, however, explained that some might argue that states should not be involved in Pilgrimage sponsorship.

But he expressed the belief that the resources deployed in pilgrimage were too insignificant, considering its spiritual importance in national development.Rev Kasali explained that pilgrimage provided an opportunity for the less privileged Nigerians to enjoy the dividends of democracy, especially those who treasured their faith.

He described the ongoing Christian Pilgrimage in Israel and Jordan as “wonderful, great and quite refreshing”.

The chairman advised pilgrims to use the exercise to reflect on national issues.Kasali further admonished them to make Nigeria proud and not to use pilgrimage as an outlet to abscond.

The chairman is the leader of the 8th batch of Christian pilgrims currently in Israel and Jordan, made up of Yobe and Borno pilgrims, including those on consular assignment. (NAN)

