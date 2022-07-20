NCPC  Boss commends pilgrims on good conduct

By Bridget Ikyado

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has commended Nigerians on Pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan, over their good conduct.Pam who was represented by the NCPC Director of Mobilisation, Mr Christian Udegbunam, commended the fourth batch of pilgrims for being good ambassadors of Christ and Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by Christy Ugochukwu, of the NCPCMedia and Public Relations unit.The executive secretary also commended state chairmen and secretaries for the humility exhibited during the exercise.According to him, history has been made by the NCPC.Also speaking at the event, one of the pilgrims, His Royal Highness, Oba Onilara, the traditional ruler of Ilara, in Ogun State, expressed his appreciation to God for His mercies and the privilege to participate in the pilgrimage.

Onilara, however, noted that pilgrimage was not a jamboree, but a spiritual exercise.The Chairman, Edo Pilgrims Welfare Board, and Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Bishop Oriname Oyonude-Kure, in a goodwill message, commended Pam for his vision for the commission.Oyonude-Kure explained that there were challenges with organising a a successful Pilgrimage due to the COVID 19 pandemic, but the NCPC was able to overcome the issues and organise the exercise.He appreciated all the state governors for their support towards pilgrimage in Nigeria.The fourth batch of pilgrims comprises pilgrims from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun and Edo states. (NAN)

