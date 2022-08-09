NCPC boss commends Okowa on pilgrimage sponsorship

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam has commended the Executive Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his consistency in the sponsorship of christians on Pilgrimage to the Holy land.



Pam gave the commendation on during the orientation programme organised by NCPC for intending pilgrims at the Government House, Asaba, recently.



The NCPC boss was represented at the event by the Director of Mobilization , Mr Chris Udegbunam.

“My special thanks go to the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency,Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his consistency in the sponsorship of christians in the state on Pilgrimage,” he said.

He further commended the Governor for his efforts in advancing the cause of Christian Pilgrimage in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

NCPC boss also congratulated the intending pilgrims for their level of preparedness both spiritually and physically to embark on the journey of Faith.

He enjoined the intending pilgrims to shun abscondment, stating that the Commission frowns seriously at it and would do everything possible to discourage it.

The Executive Secretary affirmed that it is the policy of the Commission to achieve zero abscondment of pilgrims in the Holy land.

He further applauded Governor Okowa for being the only State Chief Executive in South South who sponsored pilgrims to the Kingdom of Jordan in 2021.

In his remarks at the event, the Chairman of the Delta State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Most Rev Cyril Odutemu admonished the intending pilgrims to conduct themselves decently while in the Holy land.



Odutemu stressed that the Board would not tolerate any form of unruly behavior in the Holy land.

He further advised them not to do anything that would undermine the security of the host country.

Also in his remarks ,the Executive Secretary of the Delta State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Apostle Samuel Okoh, charged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria.



Okoh urged them to endeavor to cooperate with the state officials and officials of NCPC while in the Holy land.

About 315 intending pilgrims of Delta State would be airlifted to the Holy land of Israel and Jordan this Monday 8th August,from the Port Harcourt International Airport.

