NCPC Boss commends exceptional conduct of Yobe, Borno pilgrims

By Bridget Ikyado

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has commended the exceptional conduct of pilgrims from Yobe and Borno and their show of brotherliness while in the HolyLand.

The NCPC boss gave the commendation in Amman, Jordan while interacting with the 8th batch of the Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land.

A statement issued by Celestine Toruka, Head Media and Public Relations, on Thursday in Abuja, said Pam was represented by a member of the Board, Mr John Attah.

“You have been very exceptional in your conduct, you were always your brothers keepers,” he said, adding that the pilgrims demonstrated clearly, the spirit of brotherhood and love for one another.

Pam stressed that pilgrimage would continue to remain a spiritual exercise and urged them to replicate the spiritual gains of the pilgrimage back home by living exemplary lives.

He further tasked the pilgrims to learn from the advanced technologies and infrastructure in Israel and Jordan, and develop positive mentality on how to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Borno Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Gaji Genesis affirmed that the 8th batch of pilgrims did excellently well.

He thanked the pilgrims for praying fervently for peace in Nigeria and for the success of the 2023 general election.

Also, the President of Tabar Tours, Mr Joseph Tabar thanked the commission for providing leadership, which ensured hitch free pilgrimage.

He urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Christ.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations, NCPC, Mr Abu Okpanachi commended the pilgrims for being good ambassadors of Nigeria.

He admonished them to take home all the experiences garnered in the Holy Land and use it to impact positively on their homes, immediate environment and society at large.(NAN

