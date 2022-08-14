NCPC boss commends Christian nurses for providing hope to patients

By Bridget Ikyado

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has commended the Fellowship of Christian Nurses, Nigeria, for using their position to preach and provide hope to patients.

A statement issued on Sunday by Godiya Mathew, the commission’s Information Officer, said Pam gave the commendation when officials of the Fellowship paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He described nursing as an honourable profession, which impacts on the life of the people.

“People pay careless attention to their work, but not so with the Fellowship of Christian Nurses who use the medium to also give hope to their patients by preaching about Christ to them.

“Nurses share the word of God to the sick. Aside giving them care on their ailments, they also share the word of God with them,” he added.

The executive secretary encouraged the nurses to give the right health education to the public as well as show more commitment to their duties anywhere they find themselves.

Earlier, the National President of the Fellowship, Abalis Dasat commended the executive secretary on the achievements recorded by the commission in the last two years.

He said that the Fellowship was set up to advance the Kingdom of God through collaboration for sustainable development.

Dasat also said that their mission was to equip and build the capacities of nurses and other health workers to be able to care for patients “in body, soul and spirit”.(NAN)

