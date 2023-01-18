NCPC Boss advises intending pilgrims to be of good conduct

By Bridget Ikyado

Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary of Nigeria Pilgrim Commission(NCPC) has advised intending Pilgrims to be of good conduct while in the holy land.

He also urged them to pray for the peaceful and successful conduct of the February general elections.

Pam gave the advice at the departure of the fourth Batch of the 2022 Christian Pilgrims from Akwa-Ibom and Delta States, to Israel and Jordan at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday night.

He also charged them to be a good ambassador of Nigeria and Christianity in general.

Pam urged them to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria and to also vote for the candidates of their choice during the elections.

He advised them to avoid anything that would tarnish the image of the country while carrying out their spiritual activities in the holy land.

Also speaking, John bull Edema, Commissioner for Special Duties, Delta, Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu, Chairman, Delta Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board among others advised the pilgrims against abscondment.(NAN)