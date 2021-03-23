The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Edo Command, has begun a three-day training workshop for no fewer than 35 non-custodial officers of the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by the NCoS, in conjuction with Prisons Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) and other partners.

In his remarks, the Controller of Corrections in the command, Mr Felix Lawrence, urged the participants to endeavour to acquire all the knowledge, skills and empowerment offered during the training.

Lawrence, represented by Mr Ikahokhuele Imo, the Deputy Controller Administration in the command, said the training was imperative as it would help the officers in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier, Mrs Joy Obayuwana, Deputy Controller of Corrections and Head, Non-Custodial Unit of the command, noted that the non-custodial service came into full operations in the state in April 2020.

Obayuwana explained that with non-custodial measures, sentences of people with minor offences were commuted to community services rather than the offenders being sent to custody.

She said the training was organised in collaboration with PRAWA and other partners such as the European Union (EU), RoLAC, and the British Council.

Mr Aliyu Abubakar, Director General, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, promised that the council would support and commit to implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, as a partner in the criminal justice.

Abubakar who was the Special Guest at the workshop, observed that the NCoS act 2019 would bring about a better criminal justice system.

According to him, the council has no other major working partner than the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He commended the service and PRAWA for their commitment to achieving the full effect of the act.

Dr Uju Agomoh, Executive Director, PRAWA, said on the sidelines of the event that the training was targeted at empowering the staff to effectively discharge their duty in non-custodial ways.

She noted that similar trainings had already been conducted in more than six other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Agomoh however stressed that the Nigerian correctional service act 2019, was a major achievement in the history of the country. (NAN)

