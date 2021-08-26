NCoS to work closely with police to enhance security gains

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, says it will partner the Nigeria Police Force to sustain security gains achieved in the state.

The Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Godwin Onokohwomomo, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu when he received the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar, in his office.

Onokohwomomo also pledged the command’s commitment to enhance public safety through the sharing of intelligence.

“The NCoS Command will also support and ensure that the existing peace in Enugu State subsists.

“The partnership is necessary since we perform closely complementary jobs of keeping the society safe and secure for all,’’ he said.

Earlier, Abubakar reiterated the police command’s commitment to the sustenance of a robust relationship with the NCoS.

“We will continue to work together as close security agencies and to see ways to improve and ensure safety of all.

“It is also good we have regular interactions so as to better secure the people of the state,” the police chief said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...