NCoS to work closely with police to enhance security gains

August 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Project



Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, says it will partner Nigeria Police Force to sustain security gains achieved in state.

Controller of Corrections State, Mr Godwin Onokohwomomo, disclosed this on Wednesday when he received new Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar, in his office.

Onokohwomomo also pledged the ’s commitment to enhance public safety sharing of intelligence.

NCoS will also support and ensure existing peace State subsists.

partnership is necessary since we perform closely complementary jobs of keeping society safe and secure for all,’’ he said.

Earlier, Abubakar reiterated police ’s commitment to the sustenance of a robust relationship with the NCoS.

“We will continue to work together as close and to see ways to improve and ensure safety of all.

“It is also we have regular interactions so as to better secure the people of the state,” the police chief said. (NAN) 

