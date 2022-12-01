NCoS tasks officers on effective reformation of deviants

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has advised its officers to use the skills they acquired during their recent training in Kebbi State appropriately.

The spokesperson of the NCoS Command in the state, ASC Najib Idris, said this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to him, the Controller of the NCoS, Muhammad Abdulmuminu, gave the advice while receiving a Correctional Assistant (CA) ll, Abdulkadir Bashir, who received award during the six months training.

He explained that Bashir was announced as the best in parade drills during the six months Basic Course at the Correctional Service Training College, Kebbi.

He quoted the controller saying that, “the call was necessary so as to ensure effective reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of deviants back to the society as law abiding citizens.

“CA Bashir was presented with the college award by the management of the school as a mark of recognition to appreciate his devotion during the training.

“Similarly, he was given a medal as the best in parade by the state controller, CC Abdulmumin, during their four weeks induction course at state headquarters, Katsina.

“While addressing CA Bashir and other course participants from the command who attended the course, the controller applauded their perseverance, self-control and maturity exhibited throughout the period of the training.

“Katsina Command participants had previously shown outstanding performances in their various courses,” according to Idris.

He explained that ASC Aliyu Tambai was also awarded best in academics during his basic course.

ASC Najibullah Idris was crowned best cadet in parade at CTCK Lagos, and ASC Auwal Badaru-Faskari was rated first in leadership.

Idris added that Badaru-Faskari’s co-participant, ASC Mufida Mansur, also became the most well behaved cadet at Correctional Staff College, Barnawa-Kaduna.

He added that, “in addition, all of them were given different awards during their four weeks induction course at the State Headquarters Katsina by the Controller, Abdulmumin.

“Moreover, the immediate past Public Relations Officer of the command, SC Ibrahim Wada, was also awarded a Merit Certificate for leadership in social during the 5th DSC Development Course at the CTCK Lagos.” (NAN)