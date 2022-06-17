NCoS tasks newly decorated officers on securing custodial centres

The Controller General (CG), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Haliru Nababa, has urged newly-decorated senior officers of the service to intensify operations to curb security challenges facing the custodial centres.

At the decoration of promoted senior officers of the service on Friday in Abuja, Nababa said that much is expected from those to whom much is given.He said that the occasion underscored his commitment to ensure that discipline, hard work and excellence are rewarded as much as possible, hence, producing highly motivated and professional personnel.This, he said, would be an added value to the ongoing reforms in the NCoS.According to him, as it is often said, “promotion comes with higher responsibilities therefore, be ready for more work and tougher challenges as very senior corrections officers.“I expect nothing short of dedication to duty and professionalism according to statutory provisions and extant rules. By this, you will be able to provide the needed leadership with a distinct force of personality.“

I must not remind you that this is a trying moment for all Nigerians, especially those of us saddled with the specific responsibility of providing security.“As you have been instructed, all Nigerian Correctional Service facilities must be kept safe and inviolable at all cost.“I expect you to inject new ideas for a holistic approach in the management of emerging challenges facing the service and the Nation at large. The time to think outside the box is now,” he said.Nababa reiterated commitment to not relenting in providing the required logistics and administrative support within available resources, to ensure the implementation of all policies and directives.He said that personnel welfare would remain at the front burner under his watch, adding that Staff Housing for instance, had been given a boost with the construction of new barracks and renovation of dilapidated ones.

He urged all qualified officers that were not fortunate to benefit from the promotion exercise not to despair but to remain steadfast as more opportunities await them.In his remark, the Minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the newly-decorated senior officers on their new ranks.Aregbesola, represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Mr Ademola Adeyinka, said that Promotion is a recognition of dedication to service and continuous learning.He urged them to support the CG to help the service carry out its mandate and ensure that it grew better from where it was.One of the newly promoted senior officers, Assistant Controller General, Noel Alewon, on behalf of the decorated officers, assured the Controller General that the promotion would spur them to do more.Alewon thanked the CG for finding them worthy of being promoted, reiterating their dedication and total commitment to the duty and the nation.He assured that the promoted officers would do their best to ensure that the highest security is provided for the custodial centres.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCoS promoted 66 senior officers following approval of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board.NAN also reports that 23 Controllers of Corrections (CC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General (ACG) while 43 Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC) got elevated to Controller of Corrections (CC). (NAN

