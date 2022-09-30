NCoS seeks abolition of WAEC, NECO fees for inmates

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has called on the Federal Government to abolish both West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) examinations free for inmates.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NCoS, FCT command, Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Humphrey said that it was necessary for the federal government to help in order to enable more inmates to be enrolled for the examinations.

He said the command just completed registration for 53 inmates in Kuje and Suleja custodial centres in preparation for WAEC November/December Senior School examination for external candidates.

He quoted the Controller, FCT Command, Mr Musa Ahmed as advising the inmates to shun examination malpractices and make themselves available for the ongoing intensive preparation classes.

This, he said, is in order to make good grades as that was imperative to their smooth reintegration after serving their terms of imprisonment.

Ahmed added that the custodial centre was known for producing candidates with excellent results.

He urged them to look beyond incarceration and see the hope that education brings, and not let the efforts of the service be in vain.

The NCoS boss appreciated the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that volunteered their resources and time towards making the registration a success.

The leader of the inmates, who were registered for the examination appreciated the Controller of Corrections for the effort of the service in ensuring that they attracted both faith-based and NGOs toward improving inmates’ education.

He promised on behalf of others to do their best as their target was to gain admission to study various courses in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). (NAN)

