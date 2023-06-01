NCoS promotes 17,636 personnel

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Civil Defence Corrections Fire and Immigration Services Board has promoted 17,636 officers and men of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) across board in 2022.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Abubakar Umar disclosed this on Thursday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Umar said that the promotion was meant to motivate officers and men of NCoS for efficient service delivery.

He said that officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections to Assistant Controller of Corrections benefited from the exercise.

He also said that the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa had approved the promotion of 7,505 junior officers.

According to him, Nababa charged the beneficiaries to see their elevation as an opportunity to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.

The CG admonished the beneficiaries to note that promotion comes with additional responsibilities, hence, it was expected of them to brace up to the tasks ahead.

He also called on those that did not benefit not to feel bad as more opportunities abound in the future.

The NCoS boss reiterated that the Service would not relent in its commitment towards improving the welfare of staff as well as promoting reformation and rehabilitation of inmates in custodial centres. (NAN)